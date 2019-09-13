NAB Prez Bashes AT&T 'Scare Tactic' Supporting Satellite Law

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The president of the National Association of Broadcasters has sharply criticized AT&T for allegedly misleading DirecTV subscribers into thinking they’ll lose their service if Congress lets a satellite law expire, asserting that the “scare tactic messages” are “disingenuous at best, and deceptive at worst.” In a letter penned to AT&T's CEO on Thursday, NAB President Gordon Smith rebuked the service provider — which owns the DirecTV platform — for purportedly flashing messages on subscribers’ TV screens that warn watchers that they’re “at risk of losing your TV channels” unless lawmakers re-up the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act Reauthorization, or STELAR....

