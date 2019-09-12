Texas Ambulance Co. Must Face Suit Over Crash Injury

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Claims from a mother who accused an ambulance driver of falling asleep and crashing her vehicle while transporting her daughter to a medical center will move forward, after a split Texas appellate panel said the allegations constitute negligence claims, not health care liability claims. April Dower sued ambulance driver Amanda Marie Coci and Heart of Texas EMS Inc. for negligence, but Coci and Heart of Texas argued the claims should be considered health care liability claims, meaning the case should be dismissed because Dower failed to provide an expert medical witness as required by the Texas Medical Liability Act. The appellate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS