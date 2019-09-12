Calif. High Court Says No Back Pay Claims Under PAGA

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court weakened one of workers’ most potent weapons against forced arbitration Thursday, saying workers can’t collect unpaid wages under a unique statute that essentially deputizes them to challenge employment law violations on the state's behalf. California's highest court held Thursday that workers can't recover wages under the state's Private Attorneys General Act. (AP) The Golden State's highest court said the Private Attorneys General Act doesn’t give workers claims for back pay under state labor code Section 558, which lets the commissioner of labor extract cumulative $50 or $100 penalties from employers that illegally deny workers overtime plus “an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS