The Court Cases Shaping The Future Of Tribal Jurisdiction

In 1881, Crow Dog (right) shot Brulé Lakota tribal chief Spotted Tail (left). The crime eventually led Congress to pass the Major Crimes Act, which stripped tribes of the ability to prosecute many crimes that occurred on their lands, sending them instead to U.S. district court.

In 1881, an altercation between two members of the Lakota's Brulé band ended with a gunshot that continues to reverberate through American Indian law today.

After Crow Dog killed Spotted Tail on the Great Sioux Reservation, the tribal council found Crow Dog guilty and required he pay restitution to the victim's family. Then federal authorities charged Crow Dog in U.S. district court, where he was sentenced to death. He appealed, arguing the U.S. lacked jurisdiction because his crime had occurred on tribal land and both victim and perpetrator were Sioux. In 1883, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed.Two years later, Congress passed the Major Crimes Act, placing under federal jurisdiction serious offenses — including murder, assault, arson and larceny — committed on reservations.That law, still on the books today, is a "relic of colonialism," according to Kevin Washburn, dean of the University of Iowa College of Law."It was very explicitly an effort to control what happens on Indian reservations," said Washburn, a member of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma who has also served as a federal prosecutor and assistant secretary for Indian affairs. "It was sometimes framed as, 'These Indians are uncivilized. They don't properly account for a murder.'"Over the years, Congress and the courts would not only chip away at the sovereignty rights of tribal governments, they would create a dizzying jurisdictional maze. Now, litigation may determine the future of tribes' right to judicial self-determination.

'The Root of a lot of Problems'

The federal government has waxed and waned in its recognition of tribes' judicial authority between the treaty era, when the U.S. negotiated with tribal governments as foreign nations, and the current self-determination era, when the U.S. began treating reservations like states.

Many laws remain on the books from the termination era, when the U.S. ceased to recognize several tribes, and gave states authority over reservations.Those include Public Law 280, which passed in 1953 and gave some states jurisdiction over crimes on most Indian reservations within their borders. Robert Anderson, director of the Native American Law Center at the University of Washington, said the jurisdictional shift worsened inequities in law enforcement, because "racism is rampant in these states with large Indian populations."In 1978, the Supreme Court further limited tribes' enforcement power. Mark David Oliphant, a white man living on the Suquamish Tribe 's Port Madison Indian Reservation, was charged in tribal court after he drunkenly punched a tribal police officer. He appealed, claiming that, as a nonmember, he wasn't subject to tribal law. The high court agreed, stripping tribes of the ability to prosecute any interracial crime.Melissa Tatum, a law professor at the University of Arizona, called the ruling "a sudden, convulsive change that was the root of a lot of problems.""The Supreme Court said in its decision, 'tribes have unusual laws that outsiders can't be expected to know, and therefore it's unfair to hold them to that standard,'" she said. "But I don't know of anywhere in the U.S. you can slug a police officer and get away with it ... unless you're a white person on an Indian reservation."The Violence Against Women Act peeled back part of the Oliphant decision by allowing tribes to prosecute nonindigenous offenders in domestic violence cases, Washburn said. But he expects that law will eventually be challenged at the Supreme Court."It could happen in a habeas-type proceeding," he said. "I think in the next 20 years it will get to the Supreme Court, and there will be a determination as to whether it's constitutional for tribal governments to exercise jurisdiction over non-Indians."

The Fight for Oklahoma

Other litigation could expand or contract the bounds of tribal jurisdiction sooner.

Patrick Dwayne Murphy, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, has argued his murder charge should have been tried before a federal jury. His case is pending before the Supreme Court.

One such case, which has been wending its way to the high court for 20 years, will decide whether large swaths of Oklahoma are technically still owned by tribes, and who can prosecute crimes committed there.In 1999, Patrick Dwayne Murphy stabbed George Jacobs on an Oklahoma roadside, leaving him to die. A state court jury convicted Murphy, sentencing him to death.Murphy appealed, pointing to a jurisdictional wrinkle: He and his victim were both members of the Muscogee Creek Nation , and the road where the murder took place is within the original boundaries of the Muscogee reservation. That means, Murphy argued, the crime should have been tried in federal court under the Major Crimes Act.The state countered that the reservation was disestablished when Oklahoma became a state. But the Tenth Circuit disagreed, siding with Murphy.State prosecutors had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the death penalty case before the jurisdictional issue was raised, Tatum said, and that's driving a historical look at whether the boundaries of the reservation were ever diminished or disestablished."It's a question of history, of whether this is still Indian Country," Tatum said. "It's very clear it doesn't meet the current test for disestablishing or diminishing the reservation, but the Supreme Court could change the test."The case was argued last year, but justices put off a decision until the next session, after requesting more briefing. Should the high court uphold the Tenth Circuit's ruling, about half the state could be considered Indian Country.Federal prosecutors have sided with Oklahoma. They don't want their workload to grow tenfold with cases that might otherwise go to district attorneys.But tribal governments have raised their hands, volunteering to take on wider jurisdiction, and noting they already have cross-prosecutorial agreements with several counties, said Anderson, who is also an attorney at Kanji & Katzen PLLC , the firm representing the Muscogee Creek Nation in the case."They're saying, 'We'll take it. It elevates our sovereignty back to where we think it's always been and should be,'" he said. "To the extent there needs to be intergovernmental cooperation, I think the Creeks have demonstrated in the briefs that they've got a lot of arrangements with other local governments there."

Unique Status

Another case making its way up the courts could nullify the special citizenship status enjoyed by members of 573 federally recognized tribes. The suit itself boils down to a custody dispute over two small children.

