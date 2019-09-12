NJ Judge Absolved Of Harboring Ex-Beau Sues Over Arrest

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey Superior Court judge who defeated criminal charges that she harbored her fugitive ex-boyfriend, has launched a federal lawsuit accusing the cops who arrested her of an "egregious" abuse of power targeting her position, race and gender. The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Carlia M. Brady stems from her June 2013 arrest by Woodbridge Township police for purportedly failing to contact police when Jason Prontnicki, who was wanted for robbing a pharmacy, showed up at her home and left shortly thereafter. But she claims she left two messages for the police before he showed...

