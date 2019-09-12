Pelosi Says USMCA Still Needs Changes To Enforcement

Law360, Washington (September 12, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that House Democrats still want substantive changes to the updated North American trade pact that's awaiting congressional ratification, expressing concern about how the United States would make sure its partners comply with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. She called for enforcement mechanisms she said should be added to the text of the treaty. "If you can't enforce the provisions in any treaty, then you really are not protecting American workers," Pelosi told reporters. "If you have a sidebar letter that says we're going to have enforcement, that does not have the force of a treaty. You have to have...

