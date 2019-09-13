BREAKING: Quest Cleared In Cedars-Sinai Trade Secrets Row

Law360, Los Angeles (September 13, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Friday cleared Quest Diagnostics of allegations it stole Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s trade secrets in a bid to develop a competing diagnostic blood test. After deliberating for more than a day, the eight-member jury rejected the research hospital's accusations that Quest misappropriated its trade secrets to create a rival test for irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS, after Quest’s bid to license the technology fell through. The jury also found that Quest did not use confidential information in breach of its nondisclosure agreement with Cedars-Sinai. Following the verdict Friday, counsel for Quest told Law360 they were pleased with the...

