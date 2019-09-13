Caesars Blasts 'Unsupported' Hotel Search Conspiracy Claims

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Caesars railed against a magistrate judge's recommendation that a travel-booking company's conspiracy lawsuit against it be allowed to move forward, arguing in Texas federal court that the decision was reached after "little analysis" and is contrary to settled case law. On Thursday, Caesars filed an objection to U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline M. Craven's report and recommendation issued in late August that would allow TravelPass Group LLC's lawsuit — claiming eight hotel groups, including Caesars Entertainment Corp., plotted to avoid competing for internet search terms — to move forward. Citing the U.S. Supreme Court's seminal Iqbal and Twombly rulings, Caesars told the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS