Zion Williamson's Onetime Agent Seeks To Shut Down Suit

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The sports management company suing No. 1 NBA draft pick Zion Williamson for $100 million has moved to shut down the young basketball star’s own suit against it, arguing the North Carolina federal court Williamson sued in lacks jurisdiction because he was never a citizen of the state. Thursday’s motion to dismiss by Gina Ford and her Prime Sports Marketing LLC claims Williamson only lived in North Carolina for a year or so, while he played the season for Duke’s Blue Devils that cemented his status as the nation’s hottest young basketball prospect. Before that Williamson had lived all of his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS