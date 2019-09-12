Alsup's Settlement Rules Survive 9th Circ. Scrutiny

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 11:11 PM EDT) -- While the Ninth Circuit questioned the approach U.S. District Judge William Alsup took by issuing a standing order prohibiting Logitech Inc. and a consumer from entering settlement negotiations until after a decision on class certification, the appellate court kept the order intact Thursday, ruling that the judge neither made an error nor violated the First Amendment. In an unpublished, unanimous decision, the panel denied Logitech's writ of mandamus petition, finding that while perhaps Judge Alsup should have allowed the parties to negotiate a deal and reject it, should he find it unfair, it was within his power to take the approach he did. "Courts can reject class settlements after they have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS