DOI Clears Way For Energy Development In Arctic Refuge

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has moved forward on a plan for oil and gas development in Alaska, clearing a hurdle that was condemned by environmentalists and Native groups and praised by oil groups and Republican politicians. The government finalized its environmental impact statement Thursday, bringing the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, or ANWR, one step closer to seeing energy leases in the environmentally sensitive region as part of President Donald Trump's push to expand domestic fossil fuel production. Also Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to ban such drilling in the very same region, although its prospects of being...

