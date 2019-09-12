NLRB Memo Tackles Nursing Facility's Social Media Rules

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania nursing facility flouted federal labor law by prohibiting employees from posting false or inaccurate information about their employer on social media since it could discourage people from speaking out about work-related concerns, the National Labor Relations Board said in one of three guidance memos released Thursday. The advice memoranda were penned by Jayme L. Sophir, the recently retired head of the NLRB’s Division of Advice, and Barry J. Kearney, who used to hold that position. The advice division, part of the board’s Office of the General Counsel, answers legal questions posed to it by NLRB field officials. The resulting memos...

