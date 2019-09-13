Zappos Data Breach Deal Would Net Shoppers 10% Discount

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A group of Zappos.com customers suing the retailer over a 2012 data breach that affected 24 million shoppers has asked a Nevada federal judge to sign off on a deal that would require Zappos to provide those affected by the incident with a 10% discount on their next order. The parties reached their proposed deal shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court in March declined to review the Ninth Circuit's decision to revive the dispute in a ruling that deepened the confusion over whether the mere theft of consumer data is enough to establish Article III standing to bring such data breach suits. Under the...

