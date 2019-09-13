Leasing Co. Inks $8.7M Deal In TCPA Suit Over Intrusive Texts

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge put his stamp of approval on an $8.7 million deal resolving a Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action that alleged a coding error in smartphone financing company Smartpay Leasing's platform prevented customers from opting out of receiving promotional text messages. In a four-page order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup granted preliminary approval of the settlement, which establishes a gross $8.68 million nonreversionary fund that will be distributed evenly among 23,144 class members, including named plaintiff Shawn Esparza. The consumer class, which was certified in June, includes all people in the U.S. to whose cell phone number Smartpay...

