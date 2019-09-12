Sears Escapes $88M In Deductions From Sale Deal

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has shot down attempts by Sears buyer ESL Holdings to collect more than $88 million from the bankrupt company for alleged violations of their $5.2 billion sale deal. In an all-day hearing Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain found Sears Holding Co. could keep $22.5 million in last-minute cash receipts and did not owe ESL $66 million for vendor payments it postponed in the last days before the sale. Sears declared bankruptcy in October 2018 and was purchased in February for $5.2 billion by ESL-owned holding company Transform Holdco. ESL is owned by former Sears CEO Edward...

