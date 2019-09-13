USA Gymnastics Asks For 60 More Days To File Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT) -- USA Gymnastics has asked the Indiana bankruptcy court overseeing its restructuring for more time to file a Chapter 11 plan, saying it’s making progress in dealing with its insurers and the hundreds of sexual abuse claims that felled it. In a seven-page motion filed Wednesday, the nation's governing body for gymnastics asked to extend the so-called exclusivity period for 60 days, from the current expiration date of Oct. 4 to Dec. 5. During that period, USAG has the sole right to file a Chapter 11 plan, but if it lapses, the organization’s creditors will be able to file their own plans....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS