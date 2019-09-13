Endo Says Drop Direct Buyers' Cert Bid In Pay For Delay Row

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals has urged an Illinois federal judge to toss a class certification bid by direct buyers of medication in multidistrict litigation who claim they overpaid for the painkiller Opana ER, saying the proposed class is too small to be certified. The direct purchasers, which include Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and several unions, do not meet the 40-member threshold required for certification, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. told the court Thursday. Additionally, the company said that there are many different issues among the buyers rather than a common question of fact. “The record shows that proposed class members have the incentive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS