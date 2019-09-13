Coffee Co. Can't Pick Apart Its $25M False Ad Settlement

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has denied objections by Sturm Foods to how proceeds will be divided from the $25 million it agreed to pay to settle class claims it falsely marketed single-serve coffee pods and told the parties to submit a proposed deal by month's end. U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel ruled Thursday that the plan submitted by the certified class of consumers is appropriate and the question of whether it unfairly favors two subclasses over the others or compensates nonclass members is best left to be raised by members of the class. The company has no real interest in how the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS