Calif. Tribe Says Feds Ignoring Calls For Recognition Of Gov't

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The California Valley Miwok Tribe has sued the U.S. Department of the Interior, claiming in D.C. federal court the agency has failed to respond to requests for recognition of its governing body. Tribal leader Silvia Burley asserted in a Sept. 12 suit that since at least 2012, the DOI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs have failed to recognize its elected tribal government. On Aug. 16, Burley and the tribe asked Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt to “remedy the unlawful withholding of recognition of the tribe’s duly elected tribal government and its authorized tribal representative,” according to the suit....

