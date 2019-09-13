Ex-Cloud Co. Execs Lose Bid For Lifetime Medical Benefits

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge axed a suit from a group of former NetApp Inc. executives claiming the cloud services company wrongly cut off their lifetime medical benefits, saying they couldn’t support their case based on Power Point presentations telling them they would get those benefits for their entire lives. In an order dated Monday but only docketed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman granted NetApp summary judgment in the executives’ Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, rejecting the employees’ argument that the Power Points at issue qualified as NetApp Inc. Executive Retiree Health Plan documents. The judge said the Power...

