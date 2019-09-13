Chicago Merc Says 2 Cos. Clearly Used TM Post-License

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Chicago Mercantile Exchange has told an Illinois federal court that two former licensees of its risk assessment software trademarks admitted infringement by acknowledging they used the mark after their license agreements with the CME terminated. Seeking summary judgment in its infringement suit against Intercontinental Exchange Inc., the licensees' parent company, the CME said Thursday that ICE can’t dispute that the software mark is valid because it acknowledged the mark's validity in a 2007 licensing agreement for the software. The ICE licensees made a failed attempt to claim the mark is generic and abandoned, with the court dismissing those counterclaims, and...

