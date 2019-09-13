NJ Municipal Judge Charged With Groping Woman

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 10:07 AM EDT) -- New Jersey municipal court Judge Nino Falcone has been charged with groping a woman in his law office, prosecutors said. Falcone, 78, of North Bergen, New Jersey, who serves as a judge in the township’s municipal court, was arrested on Thursday following an investigation into allegations that he grabbed the woman’s breasts without her permission, according to a statement from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. The incident occurred on Aug. 29 in Falcone’s office on Bergenline Avenue in North Bergen, prosecutors allege. Falcone was charged with one fourth-degree count of criminal sexual contact and was released on his own recognizance. He is...

