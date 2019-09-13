PG&E, Insurers Cut $11B Deal Over Calif. Wildfires

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A group of insurance companies with claims against Pacific Gas & Electric for payouts they made to victims of California's 2017 and 2018 wildfires announced Friday that they have agreed to settle with the bankrupt utility for $11 billion. If approved by the court, the settlement with the ad hoc group of subrogation claimants would resolve a significant proportion of the more than $30 billion in wildfire-related liabilities facing PG&E, but would require $2.5 billion in adjustments to the Chapter 11 plan the utility submitted to the court on Sept 9. "While this proposed settlement does not fully satisfy the approximately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS