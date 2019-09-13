Racketeering Claim Axed In $9M Hospital Overbilling Suit

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of health care facilities has failed to show that alleged racketeering by a Pennsylvania hospital caused them to lose out on $9 million in funding for services to low-income patients, a federal judge has ruled in axing the claims. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl sided late Thursday with arguments by Lancaster General Hospital in concluding that St. Luke’s Health Network’s loss of compensation from the state-administered program was not a result of any alleged Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act violation. Instead, the loss stemmed from the state’s decision to end its practice of clawing back and redistributing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS