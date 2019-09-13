UK Man Accused Of Selling Hacked Music For Cryptocurrency

Law360, London (September 13, 2019, 6:18 PM BST) -- A man has been arrested on suspicion of hacking "world-famous recording artists," stealing their unreleased music and selling it for cryptocurrency, City of London Police announced Friday. The 19-year-old allegedly accessed artists’ websites and cloud-based accounts illegally to steal unreleased songs, before selling the stolen music in exchange for cryptocurrency. Though police did not disclose the name of the artists, there were more than two and all were American. The City of London Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit searched properties in North London and a property in Ipswich, Suffolk. The man was arrested on suspicion of copyright and Computer Misuse Act...

