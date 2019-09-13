3rd Circ. Partly Revives Sapa's Faulty Window Coverage Bid

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday gave aluminum products manufacturer Sapa Extrusions Inc. another shot at pursuing coverage under nine liability insurance policies for its costs to defend and settle litigation over its sale of millions of faulty window components, while affirming that Sapa cannot tap into coverage under 19 other policies. In a mixed ruling, a three-judge appellate panel found that a Pennsylvania federal judge had applied the correct analysis to some policies in Sapa's sprawling coverage dispute with eight insurance carriers — including Liberty Mutual, AIG and Chubb Ltd. units — but not to others. The crux of the suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS