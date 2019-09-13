Pizza Puff Co. Gets Atty Fees Over 'Oppressive' Trial Conduct

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Illinois-based maker of Pizza Puffs lost $10,000 from a trademark trial victory Friday, but an Illinois federal judge held that the company can recoup attorney fees in light of its rival's egregious infringement and "oppressive" litigation conduct. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly sliced $10,000 from the jury’s award for Pizza Puffs-maker Illinois Tamale Co. after already trimming it once, saying the amount is duplicative of another $20,000 jurors had already awarded over the company's lost profits. Judge Kennelly said he will grant rival El-Greg Inc.’s motion for a new trial on Illinois Tamale’s breach of contract and Lanham Act claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS