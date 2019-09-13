Texas Panel OKs Nix Of Patient Death Suit For Faulty Notice

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a Plano hospital of causing a patient’s death due to medical malpractice, saying the patient’s estate didn’t timely serve a notice of claim to the appropriate party as required by state law governing limited partnerships. A three-judge Fifth Court of Appeals panel on Thursday affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Columbia Medical Center of Plano Subsidiary LP, doing business as Medical City of Plano and formerly known as Medical Center of Plano, in a suit accusing the hospital of providing unspecified negligent medical care to patient McQuester...

