Suit Against Fox News By Slain DNC Staffer's Family Revived

Law360, New York (September 13, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday revived damages claims against Fox News brought by the parents of slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich for the conservative news organization's retracted story implying Rich was murdered for leaking political email. A three-judge panel found that Seth Rich's parents, Joel and Mary Rich, had plausibly pled claims including intentional infliction of emotional distress against Fox News, its reporter Malia Zimmerman and contributor Ed Butowsky. The Riches "plausibly state claims for intentional infliction of emotional distress and tortious interference with a contract," the panel said in an opinion by U.S. Circuit Judge Guido Calabresi....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS