6 Firms To Steer Health Care, Tech IPOs Set To Raise $1.5B

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Six law firms are scheduled to guide five initial public offerings that could raise more than $1.5 billion combined during the week of Sept. 16, steering a lineup dominated by health care and technology companies. Dental supplies company Envista Holdings Corp., represented by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, is moving forward with the largest deal of the week, estimated at $602 million, and analytics platform Datadog Inc., represented by Cooley LLP, could raise about $492 million. The companies are going public amid a post-Labor Day rebound for the IPO market, which produced six offerings that generated more than $2.5...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS