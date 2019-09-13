Centra Tech Can't Dodge Default Or Arbitrate Investor Suit

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said Thursday that shuttered cryptocurrency platform Centra Tech Inc. will not be able to arbitrate or set aside a default judgment in a securities suit over its allegedly fraudulent initial coin offering. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. said in his order that although Centra co-founder Sohrab Sharma’s communications may have been restricted while he's been in custody for a related criminal case over the $32 million ICO, no evidence on the record indicates that he couldn't have picked up the phone to retain counsel for his company or respond to the complaint in a timely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS