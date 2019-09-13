Trip-And-Fall Suit Against Fla. Strip Mall Owner Gets Revived

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- An elderly man who accused a strip mall owner of causing his fall near a curb will get to bring forward his claims again after a Florida state appeals court said Friday that the trial judge was wrong to exclude certain testimony that "eviscerated" the man's case. Harold Krueger, who is disabled, sued strip mall owners MPN LLC and Bruce Strumpf Inc. in 2017 after tripping and falling shortly after leaving a Quest Diagnostics facility the previous year. The 96-year-old claimed the companies negligently maintained the strip mall's parking lot by not providing a suitable curb "cut" between the sidewalk and...

