3rd Circ. Sends J&J Remicade Antitrust Fight to Arbitration

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled on Friday that antitrust claims from Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc. over allegedly inflated prices it paid for the Johnson & Johnson immunosuppressant Remicade fell within the scope of an arbitration clause in a distribution agreement between the two companies. Upending a district court’s conclusion in the case, a three-judge panel sided with J&J in finding that RDC’s claims that it was subjected to inflated pricing as a result of alleged anti-competitive conduct were closely linked to the distribution agreement between the two companies listing the amount it could expect to shell out for Remicade. “The only inflated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS