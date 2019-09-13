Lawmakers Push To Unmask Chinese Military Cos. In US

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle have urged the U.S. Department of Defense to release a list of all Chinese military companies operating in the U.S. as a way to combat China's efforts to acquire new defense technologies. In a letter sent Wednesday to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the lawmakers said China has adopted a new defense strategy to steal technology from the U.S. to build its military might. To thwart China's effort, the DOD should identify and disclose Chinese military companies operating in the U.S. under various statutory authorities, including the 1999 National Defense Authorization Act, they...

