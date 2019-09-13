SC Lawmakers To Follow Calif. With NCAA Athlete Pay Bill

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The ripple effect from California lawmakers approving a bill to allow college athletes to be paid for sponsorships is being felt on the East Coast as a pair of South Carolina state lawmakers say they plan to introduce a similar measure to challenge the NCAA's amateur college sports rules. South Carolina Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, and Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, told Law360 on Friday that they will introduce a bill that would not only allow college athletes to make money off their names, images and likenesses but also call for major college sports programs in the state to pay their athletes....

