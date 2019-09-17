Knobbe Martens' PTAB Group Co-Chair Exits For IP Boutique

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Patent Trial and Appeal Board boutique firm Lowenstein & Weatherwax LLP added a third partner to its practice, announcing Monday the addition of the former co-chair of the PTAB trials practice group from Knobbe Martens. Bridget Smith, 44, has taken a leading role in litigating more than 55 inter partes and covered business method reviews at the PTAB, where she has represented both petitioners and patent owners with a focus on electronics, semiconductors, business methods and computer hardware and software, according to the firm. Smith told Law360 in an interview Tuesday that partners Nathan Lowenstein and Kenneth Weatherwax recruited her to...

