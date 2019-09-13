DOJ Can’t Elude Refugees’ FOIA Suit Over BNP Paribas Docs

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice must face a FOIA suit filed by two Sudanese refugees seeking documents related to the agency's investigation of BNP Paribas helping clients evade U.S. sanctions, a D.C. federal judge ruled Friday, rejecting exemption assertions that the documents relate to an ongoing investigation. In an eight-page order, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta denied the DOJ's motion for summary judgment in the Freedom of Information Act suit brought by Sudanese refugees Johnmark Majuc and Joseph Jok, who are plaintiffs in a civil suit against BNPP alleging the French banking giant helped to finance atrocities committed against refugees...

