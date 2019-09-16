Ala. Atty Didn't Commit Malpractice In Med Mal Suit He Left

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- An Alabama lawyer left a client's medical malpractice case against two doctors while it was still “pending and viable,” the Alabama high court said Friday, and so can't be held liable in an ancillary legal malpractice suit. While affirming the dismissal of claims brought against all the attorneys and firms sued by Antoinette Belle, the state Supreme Court said the mere possibility that a trial judge could have issued a disfavorable ruling to Belle wasn’t enough to conclude that Birmingham attorney Dennis “Bubbah” Goldasich failed her. The court noted that at the time that Goldasich withdrew from Belle’s suit against the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS