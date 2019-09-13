Taxation With Representation: Wachtell, McDermott, Latham

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Midwestern banks First Defiance and United Community Financial ink a $473 million merger, Mallinckrodt makes a $250 million sale, Baxter snaps up Cheetah Medical for $230 million, and Stellex Capital sells Morbark for $352 million. First Defiance and United Community Plan $473M Merger Midwestern community banks First Defiance Financial Corp. and United Community Financial Corp. said Sept. 9 that they will merge their businesses in a $473 million deal guided by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP. The Wachtell team representing United Community included tax partner Joshua M. Holmes....

