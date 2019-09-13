Judge Wants 5th Circ. To Rehear Bail Due Process Suit

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A New Orleans judge who was found by a Fifth Circuit panel to be in violation of due process, because of his dual roles in setting bail for criminal defendants and overseeing a fund that a portion of bail bonds goes toward, has asked the appellate court to reconsider its ruling. On Thursday, Judge Harry Cantrell asked the panel to rehear the case, arguing its August ruling was reached in error because he doesn’t have authority to abdicate the responsibilities bestowed upon him by Louisiana state lawmakers, which includes setting bond and overseeing the fund. A three-judge panel of Fifth Circuit...

