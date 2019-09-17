Utah Blazes Trail With Law Shielding Data From Gov't Search

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT) -- Since May 2018, in an EU General Data Protection Regulation world, U.S. state legislatures have focused heavily on laws to protect consumer privacy rights and fill the vacuum left by the lack of federal uniformity. However, some states have stepped forward and passed laws protecting private information from disclosure to the government itself. And as U.S. companies are struggling to capture the disparate laws regarding personal data, they now need to account for and evaluate the potential collection of such data by law enforcement and whether usual and standard procedures in this case are still applicable. For half a century since...

