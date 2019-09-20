IP Hires: Amazon, WilmerHale, Mintz, Haynes And Boone

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Amazon Web Services has brought on a former USPTO director, WilmerHale hired a patent litigator from Durie Tangri, and Knobbe Marten's PTAB co-chair left for an IP boutique. Here are the details on these and other notable IP hires. Ex-USPTO Director Lee to Helm Amazon Web Services' AI Unit Michelle Lee Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Michelle Lee has been snapped by up Amazon Web Services, where she'll be leading a team that works with companies on cloud-based, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. Lee announced her new role as vice president of AWS' Machine Learning Solutions Lab on LinkedIn, saying she's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS