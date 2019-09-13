Purdue's Sacklers Shifted $1B Amid Opioid Fight, NY AG Says

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The New York Attorney General's Office said Friday it has uncovered roughly $1 billion in wire transfers by the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, that appear to be an attempt by the family to shield part of its fortune as it defended itself against a myriad of lawsuits alleging it fueled the opioid crisis. The Purdue Pharma offices in offices in Stamford, Connecticut. (AP) New York Attorney General Letitia James is one of a number of state attorneys general who have accused the Sacklers of funneling money from company coffers. The state issued subpoenas last month to several financial institutions that Purdue...

