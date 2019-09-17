Calif. High Court Ruling May Curb PAGA-Only Suits

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Over the last 10 years in California, there has been a meteoric rise in the number of representative wage-and-hour lawsuits brought exclusively under the state's Private Attorneys General Act. These types of claims are also known as PAGA-only actions. This trend, however, could see a slowdown in the aftermath of the California Supreme Court’s recent PAGA decision in ZB NA and Zions Bancorp. v. Superior Court of San Diego County.[1] In ZB, the state’s high court held that a plaintiff in a PAGA action could not recover unpaid wages under Labor Code Section 558. By reaching this conclusion, the court imposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS