9th Circ. Revives Ex-Amtrak Worker's Vacation Retaliation Suit

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived an Amtrak worker's suit claiming he was fired for complaining about the company's attendance policy, finding that the lower court incorrectly found there wasn't a "causal link" between his final complaint and subsequent termination roughly two months later. In its unanimous opinion Friday, the three-judge panel largely reversed the district court's award of summary judgment to National Railroad Passenger Corp., commonly known as Amtrak, in Jamison Sorensen's suit against the company under the California Labor Code and Fair Employment and Housing Act. The lower court had concluded that the amount of time between Sorensen's first complaints...

