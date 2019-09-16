Ukrainian Trading Firm Says SEC Can't Win Lek 'Layering' Suit

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Regulators' expert witnesses haven't shown that market forces weren't behind the price movements cited in a market manipulation suit against Lek Securities Corp. and a Ukrainian trading firm, the foreign trader is arguing ahead of a scheduled Oct. 21 trial in New York federal court. Avalon FA Ltd. contended in a Friday pretrial memorandum that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will not be able to prove that its traders intended to defraud investors or that they artificially influenced the market because the transactions at issue reflected the actual supply and demand forces of the market. “There is no allegation of...

