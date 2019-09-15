5 Firms Build Blackstone's $4.7B Dream Global Acquisition

Law360 (September 15, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The Blackstone Group has agreed to buy Toronto-based Dream Global REIT for CA$6.2 billion ($4.7 billion), the companies said Sunday, in a deal guided by five law firms that serves to bolster Blackstone’s portfolio of office and logistics assets in Western Europe. The agreement sees affiliates of real estate funds managed by Blackstone picking up Dream Global REIT and Dream Unlimited Corp. for CA$16.79 per share, equivalent to roughly CA$6.2 billion, according to a statement. The five law firms involved in the deal are Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, Osler Hoskin & Harcourt, Greenberg Traurig Germany and...

