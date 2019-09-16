Class Atty Accused Of Fraudulent Billing In Gas Royalties Suit

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A group of dissident landowners in a class action accusing Range Resources Corp. of stiffing them on natural gas royalties asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday to have class counsel booted from the case over allegations that he submitted fraudulent billing records as part of a fee request. Approximately 30 landowners who have lined up in opposition to a $12 million supplemental settlement with Range said that Joseph Altomare, an attorney with the Law Office of Joseph Altomare who has served as class counsel in the litigation for nearly a decade, needed to be removed from the case following testimony...

