DC Circ. Asks If 4th Circ. Ruling Kills $7B Pipeline Fight

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has said it wants to know why it should still consider challenges to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of the $7 billion Atlantic Coast gas pipeline now that the Fourth Circuit has invalidated the U.S. Forest Service's authorization for the controversial project. The appeals court told the company, FERC and others involved in the litigation, including environmental groups and landowners, on Friday that the Fourth Circuit's decision has raised questions that need to be answered before the litigation proceeds. In December, the Fourth Circuit said the Forest Service flouted the National Environmental Policy Act and National Forest...

