Generic Cos. Pan ‘Irrelevant’ Doc Demands In Price-Fix Case

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Numerous generic-drug makers entangled in a vast price-fixing suit in Pennsylvania federal court are slamming a special master’s plan for discovery, claiming that his recommendation would force them to produce millions of documents the companies view as irrelevant. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan NV and other drug manufacturers are combatting allegations from 49 state attorneys general and a host of direct drug buyers and end payors for generics that the manufacturers colluded for years to lift and stabilize prices for numerous drugs. Various suits have been combined in multidistrict litigation. The companies objected to Special Master David H. Marion’s report, which...

